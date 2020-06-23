Janelle O'Dea: Pad Thai
0 comments

Janelle O'Dea: Pad Thai

  • 0
Pad Thai with shrimp

Pad Thai with shrimp, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Data reporter Janelle O'Dea tried her hand at homemade pad thai. She called it "so good, just like takeout, and easy to make."

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports