Photo provided by nominator

Janice has been a Nurse since 1983 and a nurse practitioner since 1998. I have had the honor of working alongside this brilliant, compassionate, caring, dedicated and kind woman for the past year and she has inspired me both personally and professionally. Her dedication to patient care is that of which I have never seen in my 12 years in the nursing profession. She goes above and beyond for her patients as she wholeheartedly provides care for the mind, body and soul. Janice exemplifies the nursing profession - she is the modern day Florence Nightengale. My words cannot do her justice.

