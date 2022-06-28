 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Japanese Breakfast, the Linda Lindas

  • 0

When 8 p.m. July 15 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $39.50-$45 • More info ticketmaster.com

Alt-pop act Japanese Breakfast performed at Delmar Hall in 2021, and things clearly went great. She’s heading back to town, this time performing next door at the Pageant for a second go-round of the band’s delightful “Jubilee” album and more.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News