Japanese Breakfast, the Linda Lindas

When 8 p.m. July 15 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $39.50-$45 • More info ticketmaster.com
Alt-pop act Japanese Breakfast performed at Delmar Hall in 2021, and things clearly went great. She’s heading back to town, this time performing next door at the Pageant for a second go-round of the band’s delightful “Jubilee” album and more.
