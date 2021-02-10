Jarring video opens Trump trial

Trump's lawyers insist he is not guilty, his fiery words just figures of speech.

In a key early test, senators rejected an effort by Trump's allies to halt the trial, instead affirming the Senate's authority under the Constitution to decide the case. They voted 56-44 to confirm their jurisdiction, ruling that impeaching a president after he leaves office is constitutionally permissible. Six Republicans joined the Democrats.

Security remained tight at the Capitol on Tuesday, a changed place after the attack, fenced off with razor wire and with armed National Guard troops on patrol. The nine House managers walked across the shuttered building to prosecute the case before the Senate.

With senators gathered as the court of impeachment, sworn to deliver impartial justice, the trial started with the Democratic House managers' gripping recollections, as they described police officers maimed in the chaos and rioters parading in the very chamber where the trial was being held.

Trump's team countered that the Constitution doesn't allow impeachment at this late date. Though the trial now proceeds, that's a legal issue that could resonate with Republicans eager to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behavior.