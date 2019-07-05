Built in 1810, Jarrot Mansion is considered to be the oldest brick building and one of the oldest masonry buildings open to the public in Illinois. The Federal-style mansion was built by Nicholas Jarrot and his wife, Julie. The size and style of the house, indicates that the Jarrots were well off and had influence in Cahokia. Even though the house has passed through several hands and was at one point a convent, limited changes have been made, and it is now maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Where 124 East First Street Cahokia • Hours tours by appointment • How much Free • More info 618-332-1782; jarrotmansion.org