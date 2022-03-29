 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jason Blakemore - U.S. Army

Jason Blakemore

Jason served in the U.S. Army until he was injured in Iraq. He now works for the Veterans Affairs and at Webster University where he assists other veterans in seeking higher education. He goes above and beyond when it comes to helping veterans and making sure they are taken care of.

Joshua A., High Ridge, Mo.

Stories of Honor nominations were supplied by the community. All nominations are told from the point of view of the nominator. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com
