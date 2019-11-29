Jason Hicks

OsteoStrong Clayton
8201 Maryland Avenue | 314-541-5661
Jason believes strongly that everybody deserves to live a healthy and vibrant life regardless of age. Jason states, “My life’s purpose is dedicated to helping people so that their life is better after we’ve met than it was before.” OsteoStrong gives Jason the opportunity to attain new levels of personal freedom by significant increases in functional strength and performance and decreased pain. “I am looking forward to sharing these changes with people in the Clayton community,” he says.