Jason Purnell and Amanda Lienau Purnell

Both psychologists; he's vice president for community health improvement with BJC, and she's senior innovation fellow at the VHA Innovation Ecosystem and Pattonville School Board member

Jason and Amanda met in graduate school in Ohio where they were both studying in the same counseling psychology doctoral program. They dated for four years and married in 2007. When Amanda became pregnant, they moved to St. Louis to be closer to Jason’s parents. They both pursued demanding careers and worked hard to balance that with raising young children.

“Being psychologists we know the importance of structure and routines for kids,” Amanda said. They prioritize eating meals together and following a bedtime routine. They make a point to carve an hour out of their day that is just for the two of them. But, it can be challenging to maintain an equitable division of labor.

“I carry around constant guilty that I’m not doing enough,” Jason said. Amanda interjected that he makes every effort to be emotionally available and engaged with their children. And Jason is also helping care for his elderly parents.

“It feels more equitable because he takes on so much more with his parents,” Amanda said. They are both deeply committed to living their values and beliefs in social justice. For them, it means living in ways to be helpful and of service to others.

