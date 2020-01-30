JCC Used Book Sale
When Preview 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday • Where Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive • How much $10 Sunday; free entry Monday-Wednesday; fill a bag for $5 Thursday • More info jccstl.com

Stock up for some winter reading at the JCC Used Book Sale. Browse thousands of titles in all genres, priced from 50 cents to $3. The $10 entry fee on Sunday helps cover expenses for the sale; on the final day, fill a bag with books for just $5. By Gabe Hartwig

 

