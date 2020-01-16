Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Stephane Deneve at Powell Symphony Hall, 9/21/19

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and music director Stéphane Denève with members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Symphony Hall, Sept. 21, 2019.

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat)

When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $15-$40 • More info 314-935-6543; music.wustl.edu/events

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet is one of the world’s great pianists. He’s also the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural artist-in-residence this season. For this program of chamber music, the SLSO joins with Washington University’s Great Artists series. Thibaudet is collaborating in music of Francis Poulenc with principal flute Mark Sparks and principal clarinet Scott Andrews; for Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2, op. 67, he’ll be joined by violinist Celeste Golden Boyer and cellist Bjorn Ranheim. By Sarah Bryan Miller

Related to this story

