Jeanine Cummins: ‘American Dirt’

Even before Oprah announced “American Dirt” as her book club pick Tuesday, it was going to be the talked-about novel for early 2020. The story of a Mexican woman and her son who flee their country after a drug cartel murders her husband and other relatives, the plot is an emotional page-turner, reviewers say. But another talking point is whether Cummins, who is not Mexican, should be the one to tell the story. Whatever their viewpoints, readers will get a chance to hear from Cummins as she begins an arduous tour. Meanwhile, she has another important link to St. Louis: Her first book, the memoir “A Rip in Heaven,” was about the rapes and murders of two cousins on the old Chain of Rocks Bridge. Her brother, who also was forced to jump off the bridge, survived. By Jane Henderson