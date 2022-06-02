Jeff Smith lied to the FBI

Missouri state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-St. Louis, and two of his campaign aides spent years covering up their role in a 2004 election shenanigan tied to a shady group, "Voters for Truth."

The lie would eventually cost Smith his Senate seat, and his freedom. The former campaign workers — Steve Brown and Nick Adams — earned probation for their roles in the scheme. Brown also would have to resign a Missouri House seat he won in 2008.

It all started with an anonymous mailer in the summer of 2004. At the time, Smith was trying to elbow his way into the U.S. House, after longtime U.S. Rep. Richard Gephardt, D-Mo., announced his retirement.

Winning wouldn't be easy. Smith had to distinguish himself in a crowded Democratic primary field and take aim at Russ Carnahan, whose famous last name carried serious weight among Missouri Democrats.

As later reported in the Post-Dispatch, someone identified in court records as "John Doe" with the group "Voters for Truth" coordinated with the Smith campaign in July 2004 to blast out mailers critical of "Rusty Carnahan." The fliers did not meet federal disclosure requirements.

In a sworn affidavit in September 2004, Smith denied knowing who created and sent the fliers.

The lie fell apart when investigators caught up with "John Doe" — a Democratic operative named Milton "Skip" Ohlsen III (who would later be convicted of an unrelated Clayton parking garage bombing). Through Ohlsen they got to Brown, Smith's campaign worker, then convinced Brown to turn on Smith.