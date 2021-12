When 8 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much Sold out (limited platinum-level tickets available); proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com .

Rapper Jelly Roll, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, comes to the Factory with his new album, “Ballads of the Broken.” The album showcases him in a country-rock vein. By Kevin C. Johnson