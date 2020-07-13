I have such wonderful memories of camping growing up: the smell of bacon cooking on a Coleman grill as I woke up in the morning; the crunch of a marshmallow charred from a campfire; muggy nights, my sister and I up late listening to our parents play cards outside the pop-up camper. My husband isn't much the camping type, but I did once get him to agree to get a cabin at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Resort next to Six Flags in Eureka.

To be honest, the air-conditioned cottage was hardly camping, but it was perfect for my husband's introduction to the smells and sounds of my youth. The cozy manufactured home has a living room with futon and satellite TV, a kitchen area, a bathroom, a small bedroom (more like a closet) with bunk beds and a bedroom with a queen bed. The place is full of windows, has a large porch, a grill and a fire pit, where we roasted marshmallows (a store on site has all the fixin's).

There is more than enough to keep everyone busy at the campground: a pool, mini-golf, video arcade, train rides, outdoor games area, activity field and hikes through the area. A team of recreation directors plans out activities, such as craft mania.

How much • Jellystone Park has a variety of options available from the cottage we stayed in ($132.95 to $176.95, depending on the season) to primitive campgrounds ($27.95 to $36.95). It even has tents already set up and with air-conditioning ($76.95).

More info • eurekajellystone.com or 636-938-5925.

