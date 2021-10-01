Jen Svoboda

Svoboda moved last year to a modern home in Crestwood designed by architect Mark Gettemeyer, carefully incorporating the midcentury modern furnishings she and husband Eric have collected over the years into the new space, including her lower-level office. She’s also enjoyed shopping for “new” modern pieces like a Herman Miller Embody desk chair and orange Knoll Bertoia chairs purchased at Centro Modern Furnishings that complement the built-in desks and cabinets that came with the home. Custom-made peel-and-stick wallpaper designed by Bobby Marksteiner adds visual interest to the space, and a cozy sitting area allows for at-home meetings with her teammates.