Jen Svoboda
Jen Svoboda

Jen Svoboda

Jen Svoboda's lower-level office incorporates midcentury modern furnishings and custom peel-and-stick wallpaper.

 

Age • 52

Profession • Realtor with the Svoboda/Shell Group with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty

Home • Crestwood

Svoboda moved last year to a modern home in Crestwood designed by architect Mark Gettemeyer, carefully incorporating the midcentury modern furnishings she and husband Eric have collected over the years into the new space, including her lower-level office. She’s also enjoyed shopping for “new” modern pieces like a Herman Miller Embody desk chair and orange Knoll Bertoia chairs purchased at Centro Modern Furnishings that complement the built-in desks and cabinets that came with the home. Custom-made peel-and-stick wallpaper designed by Bobby Marksteiner adds visual interest to the space, and a cozy sitting area allows for at-home meetings with her teammates.

“My home is pretty white and minimalist, and I wanted to have some fun in my office, where I spend a lot of time,” Svoboda says. “I love having a door to the backyard so I can easily step outside for a little nature break.”

