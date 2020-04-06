Jennifer D.

Jennifer has been a nurse with Nurses for Newborns since 2010. Nurses for Newborns provides a safety net for families most at-risk in order to prevent infant mortality, child abuse and neglect by providing in-home nursing visits which promote healthcare, education and positive parenting skills. In February 2019, she was awarded the Sharon Rohrbach Lifetime Award for nursing for her hard work and dedication to the care of newborns and women in need.
