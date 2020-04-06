Jennifer H.

Jennifer is a nurse coordinator for children undergoing stem cell transplants for life-threatening diseases such as leukemia, immune problems, sickle cell disease and bone marrow failure. She is an extraordinary example of a true nurse in this role. She coordinates very complex care for these often very young patients and their families by arranging for visits, tests, appointments, etc. and ensures that their transplant stay proceeds in the best way possible.
I am nominating her not only because she does her job well but also because she performs her tasks with her heart in it and is always looking for ways to make it better and easier for our patients and families. Her professional dedication, care and concern are great examples for the whole team - doctors, nurses and ancillary staff alike. We wish we could clone Jen into other areas of our practice outside transplant!
