JENNINGS — The Jennings City Council on Thursday voted to reinstate an $11 million city hall and community center project cut short by Mayor Gary Johnson and give itself permission to hire an outside lawyer to fight a legal battle with Johnson over control of the city.

Johnson wasn't at the meeting. Neither were three of the eight council members. Instead, a narrow majority of the council, called the special meeting amid an entrenched political battle with Johnson, a former councilman elected mayor in April, and his council supporters. In recent weeks, the two factions tried to run separate meetings.

But the council majority said Thursday they had to act immediately to avoid a potential lawsuit from the contractor hired to build the city center, who threatened to sue for breach of contract and as much as $100,000 in damages.

"It's our job to protect the city and be good stewards of our tax dollars," Councilman Terry Wilson said in an interview after the meeting. "We're upholding our duty as a council.

Johnson could not immediately be reached for comment after the vote Thursday night, the latest in a chaotic gridlock in Jennings, a municipality of 13,000 in north St. Louis County, along St. Louis city’s northwest border. Recent resignations by top city employees and disagreements between the mayor and city council members on hirings, firings and other personnel matters have left Jennings city government on hold.

The rift in the city emerged after Johnson narrowly defeated Mayor Yolanda Austin, who is also Wilson's mother, by 469 votes to 435 in the April election, after a campaign in which Johnson had accused Austin of misspending. Austin and Wilson were both elected in 2016, after the council impeached former Mayor Yolanda Fountain-Henderson under accusations she signed contracts without council approval, illegally obtained and removed personnel records from city hall and suspended an employee without due process.

Last month, the longtime city attorney, Sam Alton, and clerk, Deletra Hudson, resigned and alleged Johnson had tried to oust them illegally and created a hostile working environment. Three other employees had also quit in protest. Alton also is an attorney for other north St. Louis County suburbs and is St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's chief of staff.

A council majority then called the emergency meeting Aug. 18 to reinstate the employees, but neither Hudson nor Alton have since returned. Johnson attempted to stop the meeting, and St. Louis County Police had to intervene when Johnson and a council member began shoving each other. Police intervened again as council members argued among themselves during the meeting, while residents' questions about city businesses went unanswered.

Five of eight council members later issued a letter declaring no confidence in Johnson, accusing him of carrying out "personal vendettas" and seeking to "dismantle city government." The council majority also criticized Johnson for ordering a halt to a long-sought project for a new city hall and community center. The project, contracted in November under Austin, had called for the construction to be completed by February 2024.

Johnson last month sued the council and asked a St. Louis County judge to declare the council's votes invalid, arguing the council called the emergency meeting without public notice required by law and should not have allowed Hudson, who had formally resigned as city clerk, to preside over the meeting.

And Johnson questioned the need for the city hall and community center project, pointing toward a pending audit of the city's budget. The city had paid $150,000 to a construction manager for the new city hall project, he said, but nothing had yet been built. He instead pushed an economic development plan centered around rehabilitating abandoned properties.

Last week, the contractor Hankins Construction, fired back in a letter accusing Johnson of costing the company more than $100,000 in damages. Company President Stephen Hankins said the company would be willing to restart work for the city if the council extended the project deadline and paid the damages Hankins claimed the company was owed.

On Thursday, the council majority said that while they shared concerns about whether the project was the city’s most urgent need, Johnson never discussed it with them.

"The council has had zero communication about this at any time," Councilwoman Nadia Quinn said. "None of us had any of this information to make an educated decision."

The city hoped that by reversing the stop order, they could avoid a potential lawsuit from Hankins demanding payment for damages, including work done on architectural and design plans and hiring of subcontractors.

“There’s going to be some kind of fines, there’s no way around it,” Quinn said. “There are consequences for breach of contract."

The council majority was comprised of Wilson, Quinn, Alan Stichnote, Jane Brown and Jeannie Roberts.