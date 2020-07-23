When the coronavirus pandemic began causing event cancellations in March, St. Louis-based opera singer Jermaine Smith was in Atlanta playing Sportin’ Life in Gershwin’s "Porgy and Bess," a role he has performed in 13 countries and as many productions; it also landed him his first Metropolitan Opera contract earlier this year.
Smith shared via Zoom his Atlanta experience just as the pandemic hit.
“We had six shows in Atlanta, and we made it through four,” Smith says. “I remember by show 2, the general director was telling everybody, ‘Make sure you wash your hands.’ By show 3, he looked more concerned, and show 4, he said, 'We are going to press through.'”
Then the news came: The general manager announced that the production would be stopped. Smith says the cast was paid for the final two canceled performances. “That was phenomenal — that did not happen with a lot of companies,” he says.
Once back home in St. Louis, Smith quarantined himself for a little over two weeks. He wasn't worried about himself or his voice; he wanted to keep his family safe.
“I was concerned about my mother and my newborn niece," he says. "It wasn’t until this past month where I actually kissed my mom.”
Smith, a graduate of Opera Theatre of St. Louis' first Artists in Training program in 1990-91, was honored this year by the program: The first-place award is now named the Jermaine Smith First Prize Award.
“When they said, ‘We have a surprise for you,’ I said, ‘Well, I have a surprise for you,’” Smith says. He and his wife, Tracey, committed to contribute at least $500 each year to the scholarship.
“I can’t have received my first Metropolitan Opera contract and not be giving back,” he says. "I want that next student to have the experience that I had: to come from a situation where I never thought I could become an opera singer and travel — I never thought that possible.”
Smith says the pandemic has helped bring to light one thing: “Truth across the board. Truth in your relationships, the truth in what you do.”
He says he knows of several performers who won't be returning to their careers. “They don’t want to go back to the stress of performing, auditioning, making sure that the muse is there,” he says.
“For me, I’m on the other side. COVID-19 has really helped me understand the truth (of my singing career). I perform, and opportunities keep coming my way. But now, being in a position where I cannot perform and teach, I have learned that this is truly a part of me. I am truly missing the stage. I am actually missing the rehearsal periods, and I’m missing colleagues.”
