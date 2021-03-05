Jermarrion Stewart, Collinsville High track

And then he got the message that Saturday from his coach.

“Oh, this is real — we’re really not going to run,” Stewart said.

On March 21, he handed the coach the uniform he planned to wear when he won state.

“Honestly, I'm not even going to lie — I was hurt and I cried,” Stewart said. “I worked so hard to be there and now it was snatched away — and there's nothing I could do about it. It was hard. It was very hard.”

There would be no state championships. No state champion.

In the fall of 2020, Stewart arrived on campus at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, where he would run track for the Division I school.

But missing his senior season was “messing” with him. In the dorm, he befriended a new teammate, Marco Guajardo, who helped give Stewart perspective. They would have Bible sessions and ask each other questions.

“It gave me a different outlook about not having a senior year,” Stewart said. “I’ve had the time to now think about it. I've gotten a lot closer with God. So I feel like it was just a minor setback for a major comeback.”