Jermarrion Stewart, Collinsville High track

The dream died on a Saturday.
“Coach said to bring my uniform,” Jermarrion Stewart said. “That’s when I knew it was real.”
And so, on March 21, 2020, the senior Stewart gathered his purple track gear and headed to Collinsville High School.
A year prior, Stewart proudly wore the uniform to the Illinois Class 3A state track meet. He made some St. Louis area history that 2019 day. In the 100-meter dash, his time of 10.54 seconds was the best in the decade at a state championship by an area athlete.
But he finished second. And second in the 200-meter dash, too.
A nemesis named Marcellus Moore won both races.
The two were destined to meet again, this time as seniors in the spring of 2020. But in December of 2019, Moore announced he was leaving school after the first semester to enroll at Purdue and begin his college track career.
“This was now my time to shine,” Stewart believed. “I worked so hard. I wanted to win state so bad.”
He kept hearing about this coronavirus, but he didn’t know much about it. By March, it arrived in the area. School was shut down.
“It was just like — well, this COVID thing is only supposed to last for maybe two weeks, and then we'll be back in there,” he said.
And then he got the message that Saturday from his coach.
“Oh, this is real — we’re really not going to run,” Stewart said.
On March 21, he handed the coach the uniform he planned to wear when he won state.
“Honestly, I'm not even going to lie — I was hurt and I cried,” Stewart said. “I worked so hard to be there and now it was snatched away — and there's nothing I could do about it. It was hard. It was very hard.”
There would be no state championships. No state champion.
In the fall of 2020, Stewart arrived on campus at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, where he would run track for the Division I school.
But missing his senior season was “messing” with him. In the dorm, he befriended a new teammate, Marco Guajardo, who helped give Stewart perspective. They would have Bible sessions and ask each other questions.
“It gave me a different outlook about not having a senior year,” Stewart said. “I’ve had the time to now think about it. I've gotten a lot closer with God. So I feel like it was just a minor setback for a major comeback.”