When Thursday through Feb. 2; various performance times • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$145 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Each member of the Four Seasons — Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio — recounts the group’s rise to superstardom and eventual breakup. “Jersey Boys” is filled with great songs we already know — “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Who Loves You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and plenty more. By Gabe Hartwig
