0 comments

From left: Michael Milton, Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss and Corey Greenan in the national touring company of "Jersey Boys"

When Thursday through Feb. 2; various performance times • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$145 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Each member of the Four Seasons — Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio — recounts the group’s rise to superstardom and eventual breakup. “Jersey Boys” is filled with great songs we already know — “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Who Loves You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and plenty more. By Gabe Hartwig

 

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

