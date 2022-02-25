When 7 p.m. Feb. 28 • Where High Low, 3301 Washington Boulevard • How much Free but RSVP requested; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info left-bank.com; kranzbergartsfoundation.org
Photographer Jess T. Dugan discusses their new book, “Look at me like you love me,” with poet Jessica Baran at an in-person event at the High Low. Left Bank Books will also livestream the event on its Facebook page. Dugan, known especially for portraits of LGBTQ individuals and couples, offers a collection of their work, along with writings reflecting on relationships, solitude, loss and more. By Jane Henderson