Jessica Huff

Age • 39
Home • Fenton
Occupation • Stay-at-home mom, previously public health researcher
Children • A 3-year-old, a kindergartner and a fourth-grader in the Lindbergh School District
Decision • Our kindergartner and fourth-grader will be going virtually. All our children have autism. We are hoping they can still get special education services in person. We are trying to figure out what the Special School District will do for their partner districts. So far, plans have been vague. Our pre-K child will be in a very small class, so it's a possibility that I might send her. She gets no benefit from any virtual programming whatsoever.
Concerns • Daily, I go through a range of emotions. My biggest concern is that the longer they go without those vital therapies and without socialization, we don't know how much that is impacting their development. I try to tell myself, it’s hopefully just a year. They can bounce back, and they can’t bounce back from a health crisis. But I also worry if this is going to do irreversible damage to their development. I'm in between being completely accepting to what if, what if, what if. The anxiety level is through the roof. There's also a sense of grieving what could be right now.
