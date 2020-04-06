Jessica P.

My 90-year-old friend fell in his home and was hospitalized for 10 days at Mercy Heart Hospital in Creve Coeur, with painful broken ribs and other ailments. His physician suspected heart problems, and [the patient] was dejected and depressed. Then, along comes a shift nurse, Jessica, who changed his outlook from dismal night to a bright sunny day, despite his confinement. Her charm, smile and laughter helped Greg deal with his pain, as did her compassion and understanding. Jessica took charge of the room with speed and alacrity, quickly responding to her geriatric patient's medical and emotional needs. She is truly exceptional and will always have my respect and admiration for her professionalism and kindness in her care of my friend.
