Jewish and Muslim Day of Community Service
Jewish and Muslim Day of Community Service

International Institute hosts Jewish and Muslim Day of Community Service

Gail Wechsler, director of domestic issues on the Jewish Community Relations Council, watches as NoHondo Osman, 10, of Somalia, writes her name during a welcoming party for recently immigrated children as part of the Jewish and Muslim Day of Community Service hosted at the International Institute at 3401 Arsenal Street in St. Louis on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

When Various times Wednesday; starts with community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. • Where Various locations; breakfast at Dar ul-Islam Mosque, 517 Weidman Road, Ballwin • How much Free • More info jewishmuslimdayofservicestl.org

Want to help others and learn more about people of different faiths? Join the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis and the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis for a day of service and learning. Volunteers can make winter scarves for people in need, assemble chemotherapy care bags, make no-sew blankets, deliver care packages to on-duty police officers and firefighters, and more. People can also observe afternoon prayers at the Dar ul-Islam Mosque and join a discussion facilitated by Muslim and Jewish community leaders. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

