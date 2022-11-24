Jezewak, Helen Ann (nee Schmidt) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Jezewak; cherished mother of Raymond A. Jezewak and the late Michael A. ''Mike'' Jezewak; loving grandmother of Michael A. (Alyssa) Jezewak and Clayton P. Jezewak and great-grandmother of Michael A. ''Mikey'' Jezewak, Jr. and Maximillian J. ''Max'' Jezewak; dear daughter of the late Fred and Amelia Schmidt; dear sister of Fred S. (Eutha) Schmidt, Jr.; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Mon., Nov. 28, 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Funeral Mass Tues., Nov. 29, 10:00 a.m. at St. Richard Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd. followed immediately by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael A. Jezewak Memorial Scholarship at DeSmet Jesuit High School appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com