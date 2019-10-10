When 8 p.m. Tuesday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com
“Classic Man” Jidenna, who broke through with his 2017 album, “The Chief,” has returned with “85 to Africa,” which includes “Worth the Weight,” “Sufi Woman,” “Tribe,” “Sou Sou” and “Babouche” with Goldlink. The album follows a game-changing period for Jidenna. After “The Chief,” he was evicted from a rental home but went on an already scheduled tour that included dates in Africa. He ended up living there, and the experience served as his life’s soundtrack. By Kevin C. Johnson