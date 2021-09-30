-
Crew chief Miller explains infield fly rule chaos that nearly cost Cardinals
-
Unlucky 13th: Cardinals edge Cubs in Game 1, 8-5, to extend winning streak but lose Sosa to injury
-
FBI investigates Woodson Terrace police in wake of video of department K-9 biting a man
-
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
-
‘I’m absolutely coming back’: At home with Cardinals, Arenado says he won’t opt out after season
When 7 p.m. Oct. 1, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $46.75-$76.75 • More info ticketmsater.com
St. Louis can’t get enough of comedian Jim Gaffigan. He has three big shows at Stifel Theatre, and he’s promising all new material as part of “The Fun Tour.” By Kevin C. Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!