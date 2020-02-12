When 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $46.75 and $56.75 • More info ticketmaster.com
St. Louis must love pale, Catholic, dad-of-five jokes, because Jim Gaffigan has booked four shows here next week. He’s crisscrossing the world on his “Pale Tourist Tour,” undoubtedly gathering more material for his self-deprecating comedy. After you watch him live, catch him on screen: He appeared in eight films in 2019 and released his seventh stand-up special, “Quality Time,” on Amazon. By Valerie Schremp Hahn