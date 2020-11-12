 Skip to main content
Jingle and Mingle: A Holiday Dinner Cruise
Jingle and Mingle: A Holiday Dinner Cruise

When Dec. 3-12; 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, boarding at 7 p.m. • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $30-$53; reservations required • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats

All aboard the Becky Thatcher paddlewheeler for a dinner featuring favorite holiday dishes, a cash bar and a DJ playing music to put you in the Christmas spirit. The boat will be decked from top to bottom with twinkling lights.

