Jingle and Mingle: A Holiday Dinner Cruise

When Dec. 3-12; 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, boarding at 7 p.m. • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $30-$53; reservations required • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats
All aboard the Becky Thatcher paddlewheeler for a dinner featuring favorite holiday dishes, a cash bar and a DJ playing music to put you in the Christmas spirit. The boat will be decked from top to bottom with twinkling lights.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!