Kirkwood’s Joanna Serenko fell just shy of making it to the finals May 2020. During her whirlwind time on the show, she saw a four-chair turn during her Blind Audition, jumped from team to team with time spent with Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton teams after a series of saves and near eliminations. She was also guest mentored by James Taylor. Her season will always be remembered for being the first with virtual shows, which happened as a result of the pandemic being in full force by the time the live shows took place.

