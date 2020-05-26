7 health care jobs that require no experience

Looking to find a job and also help out during the coronavirus pandemic? You might think you need a college degree. Although many employers do look for prior experience or certificates to fill health care jobs, some entry-level health care positions require none at all. In fact, they can be learned through on-the-job training.
Better yet, the health sector is one of the best places to get your foot in the door with one job before moving up a very diverse career ladder that offers the promise of long-term job security.
That’s especially true with allied-health support positions. The workers in these 50 or so professions support doctors and nurses in many ways, including taking X-rays, drawing blood, assisting with physical therapy and analyzing lab specimens.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, here are seven health care jobs that often require no training to get hired and that are projected to be in high demand.
1. CAREGIVER
What you’d do: Caregivers, or home health aides, assist elderly or disabled adults with daily activities at home or in daytime care facilities. Duties may include making beds, doing laundry, preparing meals, as well as advising families, the elderly and disabled on nutrition, cleanliness and household utilities.
What you’d need: A high school diploma or equivalent is typically required, though it’s not mandatory for some positions.
What you’d make: $24,060 per year
2. MEDICAL ASSISTANT
What you’d do: Medical assistants perform office tasks (answering phones, greeting patients, updating medical records, filling out forms, scheduling appointments, arranging for hospital admission and laboratory services, and bookkeeping) as well as medical care duties (taking patients’ blood pressure, preparing them for exams or assisting physicians during minor procedures).
What you’d need: A high school diploma or postsecondary education such as a certificate are typical.
What you’d make: $33,610 per year
3. MEDICAL BILLER
What you’d do: Medical billers, or health information technicians, collect payments from patients, submits reimbursement claims to insurers and maintains billing records.
What you’d need: A high school diploma or an associate’s degree is typical, and certification is often required too.
What you’d make: $40,350 per year
4. MEDICAL SECRETARY
What you’d do: Assists with day-to-day management of medical offices. Duties can include scheduling appointments, training staff, operating new office technologies, ordering supplies, preparing letters, arranging for lab procedures and helping physicians with reports.
What you’d need: An associate’s degree and certification are often required.
What you’d make: $35,760 per year
5. NURSING ASSISTANT
What you’d do: Nursing assistants provide indirect care and perform routine tasks under the supervision of nursing and medical staff. They may escort patients to operating and examining rooms, keep patients’ rooms neat, set up equipment, store and move supplies, assist with some procedures, as well as report on any changes to a patient’s physical, mental and emotional condition.
What you’d need: You must complete a state-approved education program and pass your state’s competency exam to become certified.
What you’d make: $28,530 per year
6. OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST AIDE
What you’d do: OT aides work with occupational therapists to provide rehabilitative services to people with mental, physical or emotional impairments. Aides also prepare materials and assemble equipment for treatment and perform various clerical tasks (e.g., scheduling appointments, answering phones, restocking supplies, filling out insurance forms).
What you’d need: Typically, a high school diploma or equivalent is required.
What you’d make: $28,160 per year
7. PATIENT SITTER
What you’d do: Patient sitters work under the supervision of a nurse to provide care for patients care services. You’d work in a wide variety of settings—including hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities—to maintain and support the residents’/patients’ daily activities.
What you’d need: A high school diploma or equivalent is usually required; completion of a CPR course is desirable.
What you’d make: $10.84 per hour, according to PayScale
