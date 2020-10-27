A great career in health care is possible with an associate degree

A promising career in the health care industry doesn’t always include years at a university, followed by a medical school.
For Americans who have obtained an associate degree, numerous opportunities offer substantial salaries and the ability to assist your community.
If you don’t already hold an associate degree, consider attending classes to obtain one to advance your career. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the cost for public two-year institutions is about $10,704 annually. Avoid graduating with student loan debt by speaking to your local advisors about financial assistance.
Have a look at some of the most prosperous medical positions available for those with a two-year degree and the projected growth of the field (2019-29) from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
RADIATION THERAPIST
- Annual salary: $85,560
- Growth outlook: 7%
Radiation therapists work as a line of defense in the fight against cancer. Most are employed full time by hospitals, though some are needed for physician offices and outpatient centers. Experts operate machines like linear accelerators to deliver radiation treatment to a cancerous tumor to promote shrinkage or elimination.
MEDICAL SONOGRAPHER
- Annual salary: $68,750
- Growth outlook: 12%
Medical professionals in this field use imaging equipment and sound waves to form photos of body parts. The images are commonly known as ultrasounds and are critical in diagnosing numerous medical conditions. Experts must review images for acceptable quality, understand how to operate imaging equipment and identify abnormal results.
One must also review a patient’s medical history and prepare and educate them for upcoming procedures.
RESPIRATORY THERAPIST
- Annual salary: $61,330
- Growth outlook: 19%
This specialized therapist can find work in many facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient clinics and sleep centers. They must hold in-depth knowledge of the body’s respiratory system and treat breathing-related issues that affect the lungs.
A few of their responsibilities include:
- Intubating patients with breathing tubes
- Monitoring breathing and other vital signs on the ventilator
- Administering medication through mist, dry powder or other inhalers
- Consulting with doctors on cases regarding lung-related illnesses
