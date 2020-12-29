At a crossroads? Consider a career in health care as a home caregiver

Considering a career change? You’re in good company -- 18 percent of the deskless workforce who had a job during COVID-19 plan to leave for better benefits or job security, according to a recent survey by Quinyx.

Experts say that if you’re looking for meaningful work in a reliable, recession-proof industry, the field of home health care might be the right career path for you.

“At a time when work and life are blurring together more than ever, home caregiving allows for greater mobility and flexibility for professionals like LPNs, RNs and therapists, as well as home support aides and companions,” says Jennifer Sheets, president and chief executive officer of Interim HealthCare Inc. “Compassionate and mission-driven professionals within and outside of health care can bring their unique skills to these positions to ensure patients get the care they need.”

To encourage people from all professional backgrounds to consider whether a career in home health care is right for them, Sheets offers the following insights into the field:

Previous home care experience not required