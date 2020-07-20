Career Insider: Technology in nursing

To assist nurses in making their jobs easier and improve the experiences of those under care, cutting-edge technology is consistently providing upgrades.
Recently, LinkedIn surveyed more than 600 nursing professionals and the majority said they have a somewhat or very positive view of how technology is affecting patient care.
Check out some of the most cutting-edge tools that nurses can take advantage of, as reported by Western Governors University.
AUTOMATED IV PUMPS
The specialty tools are effective to control dosages and drips provided to patients. They reduce human error by electronically adjusting to a person’s need for medication.
Automated pumps are also responsible for automatically dispensing important nutritional content at pre-set times and allowing patients to increase a controlled amount of pain medication by themselves.
One of the most significant advantages of these electric pumps is that nurses have more time to focus on other areas of their work rather than measuring and giving medication.
SMART BEDS
Connected beds are useful to track a patient’s movement behaviors and regularly update the nursing staff. Smart bed technology can help medical professionals discover patterns in physical activity, which can often lead to a new diagnosis or understanding of a condition.
They also limit the need for nurses to attend to adjustments that make patients more comfortable as users can typically make adjustments on their own.
TELEHEALTH
Telehealth is a relatively new technology found in hospitals and clinics. Rather than visiting a facility for minor issues, patients can communicate with their nurses via video chat. It’s a valuable tool to keep contagious people away from the public and receive medical advice remotely.
Video communication is also valuable to describe your symptoms or show medical professionals issues like rashes or bumps.
Of course, if an expert feels that the problem is severe, they will suggest that you visit their clinic in person. However, in some cases, they may resolve that the issue is manageable and call in a prescription.
Mental health assistance is also included in telehealth communication. Patients can speak to counselors or nurses online from a comfortable environment like their home or office.
