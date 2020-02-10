6 careers for foodies
6 careers for foodies

Are you passionate about food? Do you want to make a living working in the food and beverage industry? If so, here are six careers to consider training for:

1. Baker

Discover the art of baking yeasted, leavened and fermented breads. You’ll also learn how to manipulate dough to create a wide variety of baked goods. Bakers work in a number of settings, from commercial operations and hotels to artisanal bakeries and cafes.

2. Bartender

Become adept at receiving customers, taking orders and mixing drinks. You’ll also learn how to set up a bar, make garnishes and manage bills and payments.

3. Butcher

Master the art of cutting, deboning and grinding meat. You’ll also learn how to use and maintain butcher’s equipment and how to cultivate a good relationship with your customers.

4. Cook

Become an expert at a range of culinary techniques so you can work in a variety of settings. From menu planning to preparation and plating, you’ll acquire the skills necessary to be an asset in any kitchen.

5. Pastry chef

Develop the skills required to make, decorate and present amazing desserts, pastries, chocolates and more. You’ll also learn how to adapt these techniques for various settings, such as restaurants, tea salons, cafes and pastry shops.

6. Sommelier

Specialized sommelier training will allow you to provide expert advice in restaurants, wine bars and a variety of commercial operations. These include liquor and wine stores as well as private wine importation businesses.

