How would you like to work for a company where you are encouraged to develop and use your talents and passions and encourage others to do the same? If you are looking for teamwork in a culture of caring, we want you!
Perioperative Educator - Full Time
- To provide staff development including orientation, continuing education and competency validation for employed patient care providers in perioperative services. Assists new nurses in critically thinking through assessment information and making appropriate decisions for patients.
- Requirements: Registered professional nurse licensed by the state of Missouri. Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and five years of OR experience. Will accept ADN with OR experience and the expectation that BSN will be in progress within two years. CNOR preferred with an expectation of completing certification within two years. BLS required. BLS Instructor required within one year. ACLS / PALS Instructor preferred. Must be able to read, write and speak English.
Director of Revenue Cycle - Full Time
- The Director of Revenue Cycle is responsible for the collection of hospital and clinic generated revenues for the corporate and regional facilities. This position ensures that timely and accurate billing is performed. Responsible for the overseeing of efficient and effective collection of this revenue which involves communication and general knowledge of payer rules for all contracted and non-contracted insurance payers. The Director of Revenue Cycle also works closely with outsourcing vendors, attorney’s involved in patient litigation, collection agencies, all revenue generating departments and patients. With third party payers, attorneys and patients. The Director of Revenue Cycle is responsible for creating and implementing policy and work flow processes for both the corporate and regional business offices. Responsibilities include regular communication with the third party payers, attorneys, outsourced vendors, contract review and negotiation, revenue generating departments, senior leadership, and patients.
- A minimum undergraduate degree in Business Administration or other appropriate major and a minimum two years’ experience in Hospital Business Office management are required. Must be able to read, write and speak English.
