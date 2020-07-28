You have permission to edit this article.
CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE JOB FAIR
CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE JOB FAIR

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

8:00am-4:00pm

7068 South Outer 364, O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

￼SIGN-ON BONUS through 8/30/20! Full-Time $2,000* or Part-Time $1,000*

Attendance prizes and refreshments! For information, please contact Teri Reiter at (636) 240-6100 or at TReiter@DelmarGardens.com.

The event will take place outside for social distancing.

*Sign-On Bonuses are applicable to shifts and status
Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action/Minorities/Female/Veterans/Disabled
