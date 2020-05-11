Chauffeur position available

￼John J Steuby Co. has the following position available.
CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffer duties to and from work.
Looking for a free place to live with Kitchen Privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person.
Apply in person or call.
John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.
314-895-1000
EOE
