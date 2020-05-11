Chauffeur position available
￼John J Steuby Co. has the following position available.

CHAUFFEUR: Free room, board and kitchen privileges with a full time job in Factory or Office in exchange for chauffer duties to and from work.

Looking for a free place to live with Kitchen Privileges? We need a driver to drive in the a.m. from Clayton residence to Hazelwood factory with a $14.00 / hr. assembly job 5 days a week. Apply in person.

Apply in person or call.

John J Steuby Co., 6002 N Lindbergh Blvd.

314-895-1000

EOE

