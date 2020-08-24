 Skip to main content
Director of Nursing
Director of Nursing

Delmar Gardens Meramec Valley

The Delmar Gardens Family is seeking a dynamic, highly experienced RN, to lead the nursing management team at our Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley facility.

The successful candidate will have a proven track record in senior healthcare as well as survey excellence.

As Director of Nursing, you have a great opportunity to impact the lives of our residents and staff. If you are organized, self-driven and want to grow your career, you may be the right person for us.

Our philosophy of Love, Care, and Understanding extends to our dear residents, families, staff members, and community partners. We offer a complete benefit package, including health, dental, vision insurance, 401(K) with company match, generous vacation and holidays. Annual bonus program and advancement potential available.

Please apply online, in person, or send your resume to: Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley #1 Arbor Terrace, St. Louis, MO 63026

Please contact Jennifer Burgess at 636-343-0016 or Karen Muckler at 636-733-7000 for more information.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action/Minority/Female/Veteran/Disabled
