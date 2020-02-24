Draft a job-seeking goal list

The process of finding your dream job doesn’t always happen overnight. It can take time to find the ideal company, group of experts and industry you want to join for your career.
Taking steps with small, achievable goals, however, can make progress more rewarding and help you avoid becoming discouraged when things don’t go your way.
When creating your goal list, consider these tips from the Idaho Center of Excellence.
Be specific
Rather than declaring that you desire a new career path, go into detail with the path you want to take. Decide on a few industries that you are qualified for or plan to pursue further education to enter a new field.
When deciding which type of job is right for you, consider factors like salary, benefits, the responsibilities and if it would be a rewarding path for you.
Make obtainable goals
Once you have chosen the type of career you want to pursue, the next set of goals should include how you plan to obtain it. For instance, if you have chosen to enter the health care industry, you should narrow down the specific job and aim to apply for a certain number of openings per week.
Finding these positions will require diligence when researching classifieds, job boards and word-of-mouth references from friends.
Keep in mind, applying for numerous positions each week can lead to discouragement if you aren’t invited to interviews. Try to think positive during your search and change your application strategy if you notice that your current documents aren’t receiving positive feedback.
Are your goals realistic?
To avoid burnout and disappointment, make sure your goals are realistic for your qualifications and work experience. If you are attempting to enter a field for which you are not trained, more qualified candidates will generally be chosen.
You can avoid frustration by only applying for positions where you would make a good fit based on your knowledge. If you are passionate about entering an industry that you are unfamiliar with, make an appointment with a career counselor to discover the education and skills you need to land a job.
Create your timeline
Make a promise that you will be hired for a career in your chosen industry by a specific date. A timeline is a beneficial way to hold yourself accountable for achieving the small goals you set to ultimately acquire your dream job.
You should be honest with the timeline you create to avoid a sense of failure if things don’t work out the way you anticipated.
Review your goals
If your job search isn’t as productive as you foresaw, you may want to review your goals. During the hunt, keep a journal of where you applied.
You can document any feedback you received after a hiring manager reviewed your application or follow-ups from interviews. Consider the things you learned and adjust your plans accordingly.
Another beneficial way to remain positive throughout the job search is to lean on family members or friends. Especially if you have a loved one in the same situation, share experiences with each other about what you have learned throughout the process. It may open the doors to a perspective you didn’t consider.