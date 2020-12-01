Earn money. Grow a career. Get a degree.

Join FedEx Express
Delivery Driver/Courier and Warehouse Worker/Handler positions available. Make up to $17.79 per hour.
A new career with FedEx offers:
- Medical coverage premiums less than $10/month
- Low-cost vision and dental benefits
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Tuition assistance program
Apply online at careers.fedex.com/express
Search Location: St. Louis, MO
FedEx Express is an AA/EEO/Veterans/Disabled Employer.
