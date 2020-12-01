 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earn money. Grow a career. Get a degree.
0 comments
sponsored

Earn money. Grow a career. Get a degree.

  • 0
FedEx Express

Join FedEx Express

Delivery Driver/Courier and Warehouse Worker/Handler positions available. Make up to $17.79 per hour.

A new career with FedEx offers:

  • Medical coverage premiums less than $10/month
  • Low-cost vision and dental benefits
  • Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
  • Tuition assistance program

Apply online at careers.fedex.com/express

Search Location: St. Louis, MO

FedEx Express is an AA/EEO/Veterans/Disabled Employer.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finding a great nonprofit job
Ads

Finding a great nonprofit job

Content provided by Green Shoot Media. If you’ve ever thought about joining a nonprofit organization, now might be the perfect time. Local communities are rallying around their nonprofits in droves, especially during a time when people are staying closer to home during the pandemic. 

Tips to get noticed at virtual recruiting events
Ads

Tips to get noticed at virtual recruiting events

Content provided by Kate Ashford, Monster contributor. With so many colleges moving classes online this spring and a significant number considering online learning in the fall, colleges have taken to virtual recruiting. Safety precautions during the pandemic means many students (and companies) won’t have access to the traditional career fair format or in-person meet-and-greets that used to be a staple of on-campus recruiting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports