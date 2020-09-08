 Skip to main content
Electrical Engineer position available
Allied Logo

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of respiratory products and medical gas equipment is seeking a creative and enthusiastic Electrical Engineer. Responsibilities include new product development from concept through production as well as support of current product lines. The position requires broad knowledge of analog and digital design, coupled with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience. Proficiency in micro controller hardware design and firmware programming are a must. The successful candidate shall demonstrate expertise in Assembly and C++ programming languages and posses a BSEE degree - MSEE preferred. Good communication skills are essential.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc offers a competitive salary and benefit package. Qualified candidates interested in a challenging opportunity, please send, fax (314-268-1623) or e-mail (resume@alliedhpi.com) resume and salary requirements in confidence to:

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Attn: HR/EE

1720 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, Mo 63110

EOE - Minorities/Females/Disabled/Vets
