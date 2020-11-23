Finding a great nonprofit job

What are your passions?

Before applying for nonprofit roles, it’s important to understand where your passions lie. Do you care deeply about the environment, poverty or international issues? Are you looking to improve conditions for children or the homeless?

No matter what you’re looking to achieve with your professional skill set, there is likely a nonprofit that matches your goals. If not, don’t be afraid to create your own nonprofit to solve the issues you see in your community.

Remember that all nonprofits started from the ground up based on someone’s dream. That someone could be you.

Start local

One of the best ways to make the biggest impact is to start right in your own backyard. Kick off your nonprofit job search with your city or town and then work outwards from there.

Even if you live in a small town, there are likely several grassroots organizations making a difference locally. In larger cities, you’ll find many local chapters of the larger, national nonprofits.

Most nonprofits now list their job openings right on their websites or publicize them in the local newspaper, so be on the lookout for new job announcements in your area.