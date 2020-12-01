Gratitude in the workplace is essential

Farley advises specific actions to be taken by businesses. “There’s a couple of things that I do when I see management not expressing gratitude,” she says. “I’ll tell them to begin with looking for some low-hanging fruit—routine goals and targets—and to celebrate them when they are reached. I tell managers to give kudos to their workers who are doing well. It makes a huge difference to morale.”

How to practice gratitude at work

Austin-based work-life balance expert and award-winning author Suzanne Brown feels that gratitude usually is a top-down phenomenon. “If you can, as a manager, demonstrate that gratitude is built into your team, it can inspire more of it between colleagues,” says Brown. “Being able to simply recognize people helps you say, ‘I know this is your job, but I so appreciate the gusto with which you do it,’ and it’s a great place to start.”

Brown says that the thanks should also flow between departments. It’s important to acknowledge the above-and-beyond job someone did, and to acknowledge it to them and their manager. She suggests, “Simply send an email to them thanking them for the help they gave you and cc their boss.”