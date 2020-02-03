Attention Job Seekers
WHO: Defense Contract Audit Agency (Dept. of Defense)
WHAT: Hiring Event for Auditors
WHEN: Feb. 13th, 2020, 9:00-3:30
WHERE: HILTON ST. LOUIS FRONTENAC, 1335 S. Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63131
Are you looking for an inclusive and employee-friendly work environment, challenging assignments, specialized training and generous benefits? At DCAA, you’ll find all this in a progressive organization dedicated to continuous improvement. DCAA is ranked in the top fourth of the “Best Places to Work in the Federal Government.” Join the elite cadre of auditors who have made DCAA their employer of choice.You will be providing a unique service to your country and making a difference in the lives of Americans everywhere!
Basic Requirements
- Degree: accounting or a related field (such as business administration, finance, or public administration) that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting (may include up to 6 hours of business law).
- OR Combination of education and experience: 4 years of accounting experience or a combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge AND 24 semester hours in accounting/auditing courses or a certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor. ￼
Duty Locations: St. Louis, MO and Chicago, IL
How to Apply: DCAA uses Direct Hiring Authority to recruit and appoint qualified individuals directly into critical acquisition positions. In order to be considered you must go to usa.jobs.gov and apply to: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/557299900
For more information or to pre-register, contact us at Recruitment@dcaa.mil
571-448-3791
*Must be a U.S. Citizen