How a career helping others can make you happier

There’s no doubt about it—what you do each day for work can make a huge impact on your overall well-being. According to the Society for Human Resource Management survey, key job satisfaction aspects include job security, respect, trust and a positive and healthy environment. If you don’t have these things in your workplace, you may consider making a career shift.
Studies suggest that workers in professions focused on serving other people tend to be the happiest and most satisfied, and experts point out that careers in the growing home care industry can be particularly fulfilling.
“There are few occupations more rewarding than empowering someone who needs a little help,” says Jennifer Sheets, president and chief executive officer of Caring Brands International and Interim HealthCare Inc. “A home healthcare career is a great fit for people who value flexibility and have a calling to help others and make a difference in the world.”
So, is a caregiver job right for you? Here’s what to know:
This is not a desk job
Caregivers aren’t trapped in a cubicle doing paperwork or staring at a screen all day. They’re out in their communities, helping to keep seniors and others happy, healthy and safe. Their view changes throughout the day, keeping things fresh and invigorating.
No two days are the same
While daily tasks are straightforward, no two days are exactly the same for caregivers. Home care careers mean that one day, you could be playing a game with a senior; the next, you could be sipping tea and sharing stories.
The work is meaningful
Working with patients to provide care and help them stay healthy is immensely rewarding. Yet, even when days are stressful, home care workers have the satisfaction of knowing they’re having a positive impact on the individuals they serve, as well as their communities.
It’s flexible
Part-time, full-time, per diem, with flexibility in location and availability— these are just a few of the ways in which workers can customize the look and feel of a home care career.
The industry is booming
As more seniors are electing to stay in their homes, an increasing number of home care aides and nurses are needed to provide them with essential care. Indeed, employment of home health aides and personal care aides is projected to grow 41 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In fact, major providers of home healthcare are actively hiring, including Interim HealthCare, which takes steps to match patients to clients, and has locally owned and operated franchises across the U.S.
“Whether you’re an experienced professional considering a pivot into home care, or a young adult looking for inspiration to choose a first career, the home care industry will welcome you with open arms,” says Sheets.