How to navigate a video call

If you find yourself working from home these days, you’re likely spending a lot of your time on Zoom, Google Hangouts Meet or Skype.
Some of these video conferencing platforms are reporting 1,000% growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the workplace in early 2020.
Companies are implementing daily video chats to keep employees accountable and projects moving forward. These remote video calls are allowing for at least some form of “face-to-face” collaboration during a time when employees physically can’t be together, but they come with plenty of challenges for professionals working from home.
Understanding the future of work
Professionals everywhere should all be working on their video conferencing skills because they’re going to be needed moving forward.
Check out these recent video conferencing statistics from Cloud communication advisor, Get VoIP to see how prevalent it is becoming in the workplace:
- 43% of remote and in-house teams use a video conferencing solution.
- 78% of corporate companies use video calling software.
- 83% of businesses with over 250 employees are likely to purchase video calling tools.
- 27% of small businesses are likely to purchase video calling tools.
- 86% of companies conduct employee interviews over video call.
- Over 75% of hospitals are either already using or are currently creating a telehealth program.
- 88% of education professionals say video conferencing tools, like Zoom for Educators, will help more students earn advanced degrees.
- 73% of education professionals say video conferencing will decrease student dropouts.
Tips for more effective conferences
As you navigate the emerging video conferencing world, it’s important to polish your communication and presentation skills to make the most of these technology platforms.
Keep it classy. Working from home means working around your pets and children. And while everyone loves seeing your dog and kids on camera, not every meeting is ideal for this type of interruption.
A talk about fourth-quarter financial planning, for example, is not a great time for your Labradoodle to jump into your lap, whereas an end-of-week cocktail meeting with your team might be the perfect setting. Treat every meeting with respect but recognize which gatherings are more serious – and act accordingly.
Follow a schedule. Leaders of companies should always have respect for their employees’ time. Never start a spontaneous video call without warning. There is a reason even your friends don’t always answer unscheduled FaceTime calls. They like to know when and where they’ll be expected to be on video.
If you see the need for a meeting, send a quick chat message or email to offer a heads-up. Once you get the OK, then feel free to start the meeting. Leadership tip: Remember that you’re taking up time that your colleagues and clients could be using for other tasks, so keep unscheduled meetings to a minimum.
Put your best face forward. When setting up for your meeting, always test your camera to see how you will appear to others. Odd camera angles can be very distracting during these calls, so make sure you set up the camera and the monitor you will be using ahead of the meeting.
Make sure your room is well lit. This can be achieved by using natural lighting from windows or by making sure your overhead light is on during meeting time.
Follow these tips and you’ll be a video conferencing master in no time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!