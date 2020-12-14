How to navigate a video call

Tips for more effective conferences

As you navigate the emerging video conferencing world, it’s important to polish your communication and presentation skills to make the most of these technology platforms.

Keep it classy. Working from home means working around your pets and children. And while everyone loves seeing your dog and kids on camera, not every meeting is ideal for this type of interruption.

A talk about fourth-quarter financial planning, for example, is not a great time for your Labradoodle to jump into your lap, whereas an end-of-week cocktail meeting with your team might be the perfect setting. Treat every meeting with respect but recognize which gatherings are more serious – and act accordingly.

Follow a schedule. Leaders of companies should always have respect for their employees’ time. Never start a spontaneous video call without warning. There is a reason even your friends don’t always answer unscheduled FaceTime calls. They like to know when and where they’ll be expected to be on video.