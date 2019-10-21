If you love weddings, these jobs could be your perfect match

Wedding season is in full swing, and that means a whole lot of betrothed couples are scurrying around to finalize arrangements for their big day. Want to share in their bliss? You could if you worked for a company that caters to the behemoth that is the wedding industry. And considering just how many wedding jobs are out there, odds are good that you’ll find your match.
The U.S. wedding market includes more than 334,000 businesses, employs more than 1 million people, and is projected to generate around $76 billion in 2019, according to an IBISWorld report. Wedding costs have increased like gangbusters in the past few years; in 2017, couples were spending an average of $27,000 on their big day, but that number has grown to $44,000 in 2018, according to the Brides 2018 American Wedding Study.
Check out these careers that can benefit from wedding-season spending, including 2019 median salaries from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the happy couple hears wedding bells, you hear the sweet sounds of a cash register—cha-ching!
WEDDING PLANNER
What you’d do: A wedding planner’s duties vary, from finding a venue for the ceremony to making sure the wedding party is dressed and ready on the big day. Typically, planners are responsible for creating a theme, decorating, dealing with vendors, finding a caterer and planning the music. From major decisions and negotiations to tiny details, a planner can take some of the stress off of the couple’s shoulders.
What you’d need: A bachelor’s degree is typically required. Experience in the hospitality industry may be expected for some positions. View a sample resume for an event coordinator.
What you’d make: $49,370 per year
FLORIST
What you’d do: Florists create the bridal bouquet, lapel flowers, centerpieces and other floral decorations. They choose proper seasonal flowers, colors and styles, and some deliver and set up flower arrangements on the big day.
What you’d need: A high-school degree or equivalency, and some on-the-job training.
What you’d make: $27,200 per year
MAKEUP ARTIST
What you’d do: Before the wedding party poses for all those pictures, they plant themselves in front of a makeup artist to get them camera-ready. Like hairstylists, make-up artists perform trial runs to ensure the bride and her crew are happy with the plans.
What you’d need: Professional makeup artists require graduation from a state-approved cosmetology program, followed by passing a licensure exam. View a sample resume for a makeup artist.
What you’d make: $59,300 per year
CATERER
What you’d do: Caterers plan and serve the multi-course menu with the couple, provide the table settings and additional staff that hustle to get all the courses in front of the guests in a timely fashion. Many caterers also provide beverage and bar service, as well.
What you’d need: A high-school degree and experience in the food-service industry. Post-high-school education— such as college or culinary school—may be expected.
What you’d make: $54,240 per year
PHOTOGRAPHER AND VIDEOGRAPHER
What you’d do: As the photographer, you’re responsible for capturing the ceremony and party, both in posed shots of groups and individuals—as well as the happy couple, naturally—and candid moments. You’re responsible for scouting the perfect backgrounds at the locations where the ceremony and party will be held. Videographers record the ceremony and party, and edit the footage to help tell the story behind the best moments of the big day. View a sample resume for a photographer.
What you’d need: Photographers and videographers are expected to have a few years’ experience shooting and editing weddings.
What you’d make: Photographer: $34,000 per year; videographer: $58,990 per year