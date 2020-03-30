Integrated Ventilation Specialist
Integrated Ventilation Specialist

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer of respected brand name medical equipment used for hospitals and homes worldwide, currently has Integrated Ventilation Specialist positions available.

The ideal candidate will perform assembly, test and calibration of a variety of ventilators that have pneumatic flow, timing and demand control technology integrated into a single model. Must be able to perform the duties defined in the Electro/Mechanical Assembler Tester classification and be capable of troubleshooting complex pneumatic circuits in order to optimize ventilator performance and meet both quality and productivity expectations.

Pre-employment testing required and this is a union shop position. Current hourly pay is $16.07.

We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefit package. Qualified candidates looking for a challenging opportunity with a growing organization may fax 314-268-1623, e-mail to resume@alliedhpi.com or send resume in confidence to:

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Attn: HR/IVS

1720 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, Mo 63110

Must be eligible to work in the U.S. on a permanent basis. We are an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, protected veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

